GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rob Thigpen, one of the people who rushed to stop a stabbing suspect at Shotgun Willie’s over the weekend, was still in the hospital 48 hours later dealing with serious injuries. A longtime friend told CBS4 that a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to help Thigpen.

“I believe he saved a lot of lives that night by slowing this person down and getting people away from the situation,” said Bryan Farr, who was Thigpen’s best man at his wedding.

Farr was devastated to hear the news that Thigpen had been injured at the Glendale strip club. He was told by Thigpen’s family members that he was one the workers who rushed to stop 40-year-old Kyle Swain, the suspect Glendale police said entered Shotgun Willie’s late Friday night with a large knife and began stabbing people. One person, Andrew Todis, 40, was killed and three including Thigpen were hurt. Swain was shot by a security guard, but it’s not clear who.

“By running towards this danger (Thigpen) has been injured pretty seriously,” Farr said.

He thinks more people could have been injured if it wasn’t for his friend and others stepping in.

“If you need anything, I mean if you could ask his wife, he’s taken people into their home for long extended periods of time when they need help,” Farr said.

According to Farr, Thigpen has managed to touch a lot of lives in the Denver community. Messages on the GoFundMe page Farr set-up on Thigpen’s behalf talk of how he has looked out for other people. Farr hopes that after all his friend has done for others, this fundraiser will help Thigpen focus on recovering rather medical expenses.

“Rob is the most loyal guy who is always there for everyone else and I hope that we can all be there for him now,” Farr said.

Police investigating the case mentioned that Swain had been asked not to come back to the show club after erratic behavior. The Arvada man had a criminal history that included pleading guilty to an assault charge in 2011.