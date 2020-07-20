Comments
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A number of high profile musicians in Colorado aren’t on the stage but instead staging a protest against Greenwood Village. That’s where Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater is located.
Greenwood Village passed a resolution that shields Greenwood Village police officers from personal financial liability under Colorado’s new police reform law. The resolution passed unanimously on July 9.
On Monday at 7:30 p.m., Nathaniel Rateliff, Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers, along with other musicians and state lawmakers will attend a march and play-in for justice.