(CBS4) – The National Park Service is celebrating Latino Conservation Week. The annual celebration involves Latino communities in activities within their national parks and other public lands.
There are many ways to observe the week including researching a park or place with Latino heritage, or working with other Latinos in your community to help national parks or public lands by volunteering.
The week-long celebration started as an initiative in 2014 with the Hispanic Access Foundation. Its goal was to support the Latino community getting outdoors and participating in activities that protect our natural resources. Last year, more than 36 Latino Heritage Internship Program interns worked in more than 33 national parks across the country on their own Latino Conservation Week projects.
Latino Conservation Week ends July 26. Everyone is invited to celebrate.
LINK: Latino Conservation Week | 2020 Events