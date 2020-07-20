CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Lafayette News

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– A new free ride program started in Lafayette on Monday. Residents and visitors can use the Ride Free Lafayette service to get them around the city.

(credit: commutingsolutions.org)


Riders can book by phone, online or through an app. The service runs Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, passengers ages 11 and older must wear a mask while riding. There is a 9 passenger or three household limit on the bus. The buses are cleaned and disinfected.

Comments

Leave a Reply