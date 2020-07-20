Comments
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– A new free ride program started in Lafayette on Monday. Residents and visitors can use the Ride Free Lafayette service to get them around the city.
Riders can book by phone, online or through an app. The service runs Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, passengers ages 11 and older must wear a mask while riding. There is a 9 passenger or three household limit on the bus. The buses are cleaned and disinfected.