GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds marched through Greenwood Village Monday night after sunset. The group is protesting the city’s new resolution which protects its police officers from personal financial liability under a new state law, SB217.
The group was lead by a number of high-profile artists such as The Lumineers, Nathaniel Ratliffe and The Flobots. They were joined by activists and politicians.
Organizers started a petition to boycott performances at Fiddler’s Green, in Greenwood Village, until the resolution is repealed.
The group first gathered to listen to music before marching toward city offices.
