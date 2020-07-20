CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Greenwood Village News, Greenwood Village Police, Nathaniel Ratliffe, The Lumineers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds marched through Greenwood Village Monday night after sunset. The group is protesting the city’s new resolution which protects its police officers from personal financial liability under a new state law, SB217.

Hundreds gather to protest in Greenwood Village. (credit: CBS)

The group was lead by a number of high-profile artists such as The Lumineers, Nathaniel Ratliffe and The Flobots. They were joined by activists and politicians.

(credit: CBS)

Organizers started a petition to boycott performances at Fiddler’s Green, in Greenwood Village, until the resolution is repealed.

(credit: CBS)

The group first gathered to listen to music before marching toward city offices.

PHOTO GALLERY: Greenwood Village Police Accountability Protest

Comments

Leave a Reply