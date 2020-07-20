DENVER (CBS4) – With 11 days left in July, it appears the metro area will have at least a small chance for late day thunderstorms each day through the end of the month. Some of the storms will likely be severe on some days.
It’s very typical weather for late July which can be one of the stormiest times of the year. It’s also the warmest time of the year from climate standpoint.
Temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and no significant temperature swings are expected before the end of the month. Highs should stay within 10 degrees of 90 for at least the next two weeks.
Thunderstorms will initialize in the mountains around midday on Monday and then gradually move east toward Interstate 25. The “best” chance for storms may end up being around Colorado Springs versus the Denver area. There is about a 30% chance for storms in the Denver metro area mainly after 4-5 p.m.
Once the storms move east of the I-25 urban corridor in the evening hours, they could turn severe mainly east of Fort Morgan and Limon. The threats are very strong winds and large hail.
Overall there is a better chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday along with slightly “cooler” temperatures. Some storms may be severe again and the severe weather threat shifts farther west to including the entire metro area.