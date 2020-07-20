Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools received a huge supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, including hand sanitizer, gloves and towels for the upcoming school year to protect against the spread of coronavirus. The hundreds of pallets of supplies were delivered to the warehouse on Monday.
The warehouse is working on distribution sites before school begins next month.
“Parents need to know that we are here for them, we are ready to roll, we have hand sanitizer,” said warehouse manager Dennis Ralph.
DPS said that getting the supplies ready is a major accomplishment. They will work to get more PPE as the school year progresses.