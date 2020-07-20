ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos training camp getting underway soon, let’s take a look at each position. Here’s how the Broncos look at the special teams.

In the Hunt:

Brandon McManus, 7th season (Kicker)

Sam Martin, 8th season, (Punter)

Jacob Bobenmoyer, Rookie, (Long snapper)

Wes Farnsworth, 1st season (Long snapper)

Projected Starters: Brandon McManus, Sam Martin, Jacob Bobenmoyer

Top Offseason Moves: Sam Martin, three-year, $7.05 million (Free Agent)

The Broncos go into training camp with a new punter and long snapper as Colby Wadman was released and Pro Bowler Casey Kreiter signed a free agent deal with the New York Giants.

Denver filled in the roles by signing punter Sam Martin to a three-year, $7.05 million deal from the Detroit Lions and brought in Wes Farnsworth and Jacob Bobenmoyer to compete for the long snapping job. Brandon Mcmanus will begin his seventh year kicking for the Broncos. Last year, McManus was 29/34 in his field goals.

Best Training Camp Battle: Long snapper

The only training camp battle in special teams is between Wes Farnsworth and Jacob Bobenmoyer for the long snapper position. Bobenmoyer is a local product from Northern Colorado and Wes Farnsworth signed a futures contract with the Broncos late last year.

Under the Radar: McManus’ Quest to Break NFL Field Goal Record

Last season against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos lined up for a 65-yard field goal before head coach Vic Fangio changed his mind. That crushed one of McManus’ dreams to break the longest field goal record held by former Bronco Matt Prater.

In a recent interview with NFL Network, McManus said, “I have a big leg and I always wanted my name etched in history. I know I can make that; my teammates know I can make that. In training camp, with live rushes, I’ve made it from 73 yards.”

McManus also added that if he does break the record, he would Bud Light would buy everyone a free beer in the city of Denver.

Stats to Know:

– The Broncos had the third-best kick return average in the NFL at 25.4 yards per return.

– Denver improved its punt return average from 4.4 in 2018 to 7.7 in 2019.

– The last punt return touchdown was in by Omar Bolden in 2015.

– The last kick return touchdown by Trindon Holliday in 2013.

