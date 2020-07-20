Comments
MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol sent one of their own into retirement. After 45 years of service, Technician Keith Hoey retired as the longest-serving Trooper in Colorado history.
Listen to his final call before retirement below:
Trooper Hoey also retires with the most safe driving years in Colorado State Patrol history.
“You have made a positive difference in the lives of so many by taking compassionate action during moments involving tragedy, by setting the example of what is expected of a State Trooper, and all things in between,” Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a retirement letter to Hoey shared with CBS4.
In retirement, Hoey’s son tells CBS4 that he plans to “vacation for a bit.”