DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado health officials conducted 12,413 COVID-19 tests on Sunday. It’s the largest number of tests administered in one day in the state since the pandemic began.

The percentage of tests that came back positive for the virus dropped from 5.32% on Friday to 3.78% on Sunday. The World Health Organization’s recommended positivity rate for states reopening is 5% or below over a period of 14 days.

A total of 40,566 people have tested positive for the virus in Colorado since the pandemic began. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 424 on Monday.

At least 275 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data reported by 83% of facilities in the state. An additional 122 patients have symptoms of the virus, but are waiting for test results.

Epidemiologists have said that the rate of current hospitalization is one of the best indicators of how the virus is spreading. The number of people hospitalized peaked in mid-April and began trending up again around June 27.

Out of the 1,172 available ventilators in the state, 309 are currently in use. At least once facility in Colorado is anticipating a shortage in personal protective equipment, or PPE, in the next week. Three facilities are anticipating staff shortages and another facility anticipates an ICU bed shortage within a week.

Since the pandemic began, 1,615 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado and 6,057 have been hospitalized. Health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask in public and maintain social distancing in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

CDPHE Resources:

General Information: covid19.colorado.gov/

Case data: covid19.colorado.gov/data/case-data

Hospitalization data: covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data

Outbreak data: covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data