GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Brent Moss, a Greeley man, has been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after surveillance video allegedly shows him dumping two puppies on a remote road in 95 degree weather without food or water and not returning.
Brent Moss, 59, was arrested on July 15, several days after the images from a trail camera showed him unloading two crates from his truck and leaving them on the side of a county road around 11 a.m. on July 11.
Two dogs crawled out of the crates. They remained in the area, at one point almost being hit by a delivery truck, before someone pulled over to help them around 6 p.m.
Investigators were able to identify Moss through his truck’s license plate, an image of which was also caught on the camera.
Deputies say Moss confessed to abandoning the dogs and admitted they likely would have died if it weren’t for a Good Samaritan.
He was also charged with littering and was released on $2,000 bond.