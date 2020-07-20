DENVER (CBS4) — On Monday, officials with Colorado’s health department and the department of education released new guidance for the fall opening of schools.

Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) said the guidance is based on “what we know now, scientific evidence, and expert consultations.”

School districts and local public health agencies are the final decision makers on school guidance.

The guidance covered recommendations about wearing face coverings, maintaining healthy environments, physical distancing and transportation.

Face Coverings

Face coverings are required for all staff while on site, except where medically contraindicated.

All students aged 11 and older are required to wear masks on side, except where medically contraindicated. Students 10 and under are encouraged to wear masks, when they can be supervised. Students should be able to remove their own masks and should not wear them during nap time.

Healthy Environments

The CDPHE and CDE recommend schools take steps to decrease congestion in entrances, hallways and other common spaces. Separate entrances should be used when available.

Officials also recommended staggering arrival, departure, meal and recess times.

Schools should have a plan for the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces.

Physical Distancing

Because younger children are not as affected by the coronavirus, the greatest emphasis on spacing is for adult staff and older children

For students in middle school and high school, and adult staff, six feet of spacing is preferred, but 3 feet of spacing is acceptable in some cases.

Schools should reduce class sizes and keep students in cohorts to reduce exposure. Class and cohort size guidance varies by age. In case of an outbreak, schools can decide whether to send certain cohorts or classes home, or close the school.

Transportation

Officials again recommended staggered drop-off and pick-up times.

Capacity on school buses should be reduced to allow for physical distancing, and drivers should make shorter, more frequent trips. Members of a household and cohorts can sit together. Masks should be worn when safe.