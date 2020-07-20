(CBS4) — Authorities on Monday released the identity of the man shot and killed by police after exchanging gunfire in Monument on July 11th.

Antonio Mancinone, 23, of Denver, died in the encounter, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.

CSPD is conducting the investigation into the incident.

Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol tried to pull Mancinone over as he drove southbound on I-25. The vehicle Mancinone was driving had reportedly been involved in a menacing incident in Lakewood earlier that day.

Mancinone refused to stop for the state patrol. His vehicle exited Interstate 25 at Monument and crashed into a guardrail.

According to CSPD’s investigators, Mancinone attempted to carjack another vehicle and failed, then pointed a gun at the troopers and fled into a subdivision.

Mancinone then entered a home in the 20000 block of Doewood Drive. The residents inside exited the home and troopers, along with deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, entered the home.

At least one round was fired by Mancinone, one trooper, and one deputy each.

Mancinone was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Three troopers and one deputy were immediately placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

A search of online criminal records showed Mancinone had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with his probation guidelines in a 2019 Arapahoe County car break-in case. In seven previous cases, he was arrested for auto theft, assault, theft, criminal impersonation and weapons violations.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections said Mancinone had been incarcerated in a DOC facility from February to mid-April of this year.

CSPD investigators continue to review the event, including the conduct of the officers, and will present their findings later to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.