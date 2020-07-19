Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Donate Life Colorado is preparing for a different kind of Donor Dash thanks to the coronavirus. The event will be streamed online Sunday morning. Normally, it takes place in Washington Park.
The series of events practiced social distancing all week and helped honor Coloradans touched by organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation.
At 10 a.m., you’re encouraged to walk or run a 5k in your neighborhood or on your treadmill. At 11 a.m., Donate Life Colorado will hold a live event on Facebook to share results.
The CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab joined in on a car parade on Saturday to celebrate the week-long effort.
CBS4’s Michael Spencer will be the emcee for Sunday’s event.