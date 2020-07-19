Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi fire caused a large amount of traffic backup heading east on Interstate 70 near Empire Junction. First responders responded on Sunday morning.
“No alternate route from Silver Plume to Georgetown (unless you ride the Georgetown Loop railroad),” said Colorado State Patrol on social media.
One lane of traffic is getting through. They asked Coloradans to delay their return home from the mountain if possible.
It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.