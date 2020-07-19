DENVER (CBS4) – Two groups are demonstrating in downtown Denver on Sunday with opposite messages. Many gathered at the Greek Amphitheatre in Civic Center Park to show support for law enforcement, while a few hundred people in another group gathered at the State Capitol steps to protest police brutality.
That group, led by the Party of Socialism and Liberation, vowed to break up the pro-police rally.
As of 3:15 p.m. both demonstrations have remained peaceful, however minutes later the opposing side made its way into the amphitheatre and into the crowd.
Protesters now disrupting pro police event. SWAT officers scattered throughout the crowd. pic.twitter.com/MpKdGlEVO5
— Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) July 19, 2020
CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is amongst the crowd covering the story. He says the anti-law enforcement group banged on pots and shouted as they marched into the amphitheatre.
Fists flying as anti-police demonstrators mix it up with those at pro police rally. pic.twitter.com/qBMZ4lfi0E
— Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) July 19, 2020
Denver police officers moved in to separate the crowds as numerous fist fights broke out leaving several people bloody and injured.
At least one person was arrested, while another person was helped out of the event.
The pro-police rally was hosted by the Becker Band and celebrated Colorado’s 6th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Aurora Copwatch and Party for Socialism and Liberation organized the opposing rally.
While teachers beg for pencils and students suffer for adequate lunch city and the State law enforcement commandeer and miss-appropriate hundreds of millions of dollars into their own accounts (stealing) using asset forfeiture and bypassing returning the money to the state budget. While the elderly and disabled are having their wheelchairs pushed out to the curb they are also taking in many many more millions in grants and other sources in addition to the lions share of the entire city and state budget. This are funds that should go into the general budget. More than enough to solve our housing and teacher shortfall. They wish to raise tax with the lions share already going to law enforcement. End this theft and we all should expect a tax cut. These current elected official bootlickers seem far too inept to hold any positions of responsibility.