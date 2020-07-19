LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County could lose its coronavirus variance approval after a recent spike in cases. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified the county on Saturday saying the variance is at risk of being revoked.
Larimer County announced on Sunday many of the cases are connected to July 4th gatherings.
Under the approved variance, some public gatherings can be held, and most businesses can reopen at a limited capacity. Those liberties might change if case numbers don’t go back down.
“Through our contact tracing, we are learning that much of the spread is connected to large gatherings. Recently, residents have become less cautious, and are not following the guidance in Larimer County. Cases have continued to rise to reflect that,” the county stated on Sunday.
The county reported more than 260 new cases since July 4; there were more than 30 new cases each day on July 12, 15 and 16.
County officials are now working on a mitigation plan which will show how the county will lower and stabilize the number of cases. It is to be finished by Monday.
They then will have two weeks to reverse the trend.