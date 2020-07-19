DENVER (CBS4) – We have a nice break in the hot weather for you today if you live anywhere along and east of the Continental Divide. A cool front moved in overnight with higher levels of humidity and air that will be about 10 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday.
The higher humidity today will set the stage for widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some could produce locally heavy rain. We also have the potential to see a few severe storms along and east of Interstate 25. Large hail is the primary threat but there could also be a few isolated tornadoes.
Western Colorado will remain hot today with highs back near 100 degrees in many areas. The mountains will have extensive cloud cover with showers and storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch today for the Sangre de Cristo Mountain range and surrounding foothills.
Looking at the week ahead we will see pretty typical late July weather for Denver. High temperatures each afternoon will be somewhere near the 90 degree mark with overnight lows in the 60s. We will see a daily chance for afternoon showers and storms thanks to a push of monsoon moisture moving in from the south.