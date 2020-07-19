Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver will soon have more opportunities for residents to get a coronavirus test. City officials announced community-based testing sites starting Monday, July 20, through the end of the month.
Monday’s testing location will be at 1098 S. Federal Boulevard near Mississippi Avenue from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Here are the remaining community-based testing times and locations:
- Tuesday, July 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Re:Vision 3800 Morrison Rd, Denver, CO 80219
- Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Montbello High School 5000 Crown Blvd. Denver, CO 80239
- Friday, July 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Swansea Rec Center 2650 E 49th Ave. Denver, CO 80216
- Thusday, July 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Servicios De La Raza 3131 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
Testing at the Pepsi Center is ongoing seven days a week. It will remain open until 2,000 tests are given each day.