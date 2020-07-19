DENVER (CBS4) – Several Broncos players joined a chorus of NFL players expressing their concern and discontent with the NFL on Sunday. It’s all based on what the players feel is a lack of progress in regards to the league’s safety measures concerning the coronavirus.

The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time, even though discussion with the player’s union regarding the testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing.

I just want to play football but we need the @NFL to step up and create a safe work environment for us all! #WeWantToPlay — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) July 19, 2020

Safety Kareem Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus in June posted, “I just wanted to play football but we need the @NFL to step up and create a safe work environment for us all! #WeWantToPlay.”

#wewanttoplay the NFL has had many months to come up with a. Plan that not only protects players but also protects our families — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) July 19, 2020

It was a similar message and hashtag tweeted by high profile players throughout the league on Sunday.

#WeWantToPlay The NFL continues to ignore the safety recommendations from their own experts. The health and safety of the players is paramount IF we want an NFL season. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that. #WeWantToPlay — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) July 19, 2020

Kicker Brandon McManus, who is the Broncos player rep for the NFLPA tweeted, “#WeWantToPlay The NFL continues to ignore the safety recommendations from their own experts. The health and safety of the players is paramount IF we want an NFL season. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that. #WeWantToPlay.”

Man the @NFL had more time than ANY sport to think of a plan🤦🏽‍♂️. — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) July 19, 2020

The Broncos, and the majority of NFL teams, are scheduled to report to training camp by July 28.