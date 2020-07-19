BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 57-year-old Broomfield woman hiking around the Needles Eye Tunnel on Rollins Pass Road slid 300 feet down a steep scree slope Saturday afternoon.
Rescue teams from Grand County Search and Rescue and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group lowered the woman another 500 feet down the hillside. From there, a helicopter from Flight For Life Colorado transported her to Denver area hospital, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release.
The woman, who was hiking alone, suffered serious injuries.
A nurse was hiking in the area and provided first aid until rescuers arrived.
Scree, generally speaking, is smaller, loose rock.
Rollins Pass crosses the Continental Divide between Rollinsville in Boulder County and Winter Park in Grand County. Rollins Pass Road is the old railroad grade which became outdated when the Moffat Tunnel was completed in 1927.