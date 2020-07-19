CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Highlands Ranch News, Littleton News, South Metro Fire

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife remove a bear from a Littleton neighborhood Saturday night. The bear yearling was spotted near Mineral Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in the Southbridge neighborhood.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

About 10 hours later, at 10:40 p.m., South Metro tweeted the bear had been tranquilized and was removed from a tree on Windermere Street – a few minutes north of the original location.

Firefighters say the 1 1/2-year-old female was taken to a safe location by CPW. They add the bear is likely the same one seen running around Highlands Ranch in the Town Center late last week.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply