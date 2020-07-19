LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife remove a bear from a Littleton neighborhood Saturday night. The bear yearling was spotted near Mineral Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in the Southbridge neighborhood.
At 10:40 p.m. SMFR assisted @COParksWildlife and @CityofLittleton Police with removing a tranquilized bear from a tree in the 7100 block of S. Windermere St. The 1.5 year old female bear was carefully brought to the ground and transported by wildlife officers to a safe location. pic.twitter.com/4xiCDLqGjT
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 19, 2020
About 10 hours later, at 10:40 p.m., South Metro tweeted the bear had been tranquilized and was removed from a tree on Windermere Street – a few minutes north of the original location.
Firefighters say the 1 1/2-year-old female was taken to a safe location by CPW. They add the bear is likely the same one seen running around Highlands Ranch in the Town Center late last week.