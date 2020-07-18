GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect is dead after allegedly stabbing four people inside a Glendale strip club on Friday night. Police responded to Shotgun Willie’s at 490 South Colorado Boulevard just before 10 p.m.
Investigators said an armed security guard who worked at the bar was stabbed before he fatally shot the suspect. Witnesses told police that the suspect exited his vehicle and almost immediately engaged staff members at the strip club with a large knife.
The Glendale Police Department called the incident an “active killer event.” Officers said the attack started at the front door of the strip club and then moved inside.
One of the victims, a 40-year-old man, died from his injures. A 44-year-old man was critically hurt in the stabbing. The two other victims, a 45-year-old man and 24-year-old man, are listed in stable condition.
The name of the suspect has not been released. Investigators have not said if the suspect was known to the victims.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 303-759-1511.