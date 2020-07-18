Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for three male suspects in connection to a burglary on Saturday morning. The investigation prompted a shelter in place for residents near Wildcat Ridge and Cheeta Winds.
Deputies say they have two suspects in custody. Deputies originally responded to MacAurther Ranch Road and Quebec in Highlands Ranch.
Further details about the investigation have not been released.
Those with more information are asked to call 303-660-7500.