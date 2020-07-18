DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Saturday! It was a beautiful start to the day around Colorado with a few scattered mid-level clouds. That made for some great color just before sunrise.
Get ready for a really hot day ahead statewide with widespread 80s and 90s from the mountains to the plains. In fact some low 100s are even possible east of Interstate 25, including around metro Denver. The record for the date in Denver is 99 degrees.
By this afternoon we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up. Much like yesterday the best chance to see one will be in or near the mountains. There’s a very small risk to see a stray severe storm on our eastern plains.
Looking ahead there is a cold front located to the north of Colorado this morning. It will move in later today and that means a temperature drop of roughly 10 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. We will also see a better chance for showers and storms as we wrap up the weekend.
Next week it looks like we will see the first good surge of monsoon moisture so far this season. That will keep temperatures close to normal along with a daily chance for afternoon storms.