Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all flags on public buildings across Colorado to be lowered Saturday night to honor the late Congressman John Lewis. President Donald Trump also issued the same order for flags across the country.
Polis remembered his time serving in congress alongside Rep. Lewis.
One of the honors of my life was working alongside civil rights hero John Lewis.
An exceptional leader and fighter for the American Dream.
May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iQOu1uYb6o
— Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) July 18, 2020
Lewis battled stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon passed away on Friday. He was 80 years old.