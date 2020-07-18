CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Half Staff Flags, John Lewis

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all flags on public buildings across Colorado to be lowered Saturday night to honor the late Congressman John Lewis. President Donald Trump also issued the same order for flags across the country.

Polis remembered his time serving in congress alongside Rep. Lewis.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 02: Representative John Lewis (D-GA) speaks at American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life and Times debut gala at Smithsonian American Art Museum on May 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for WS Productions)

Lewis battled stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon passed away on Friday. He was 80 years old.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply