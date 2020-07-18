Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Arvada is hoping to raise money for two funerals and hospital bills. A fire killed their family members Anthony Alexander and his mother, Barbara Alexander on July 15.
Neighbors helped rescue Anthony’s 10-year-old daughter who is recovering in the hospital.
Family members say Anthony was disabled and gave his life “to save his princess.” They say the girl is in the ICU on a ventilator because of damage to her lungs caused by soot and smoke.
They add Anthony has six children.
It’s believed the fire started in the rear of the home where two people had been living. They were not home at the time. Several pet animals were in the house, however not all survived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.