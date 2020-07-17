WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent rash of vehicle thefts at a salvage lot in Brighton. The vehicles were stolen from CoPart, an online vehicle auction house with an office on Weld County Road 27.
The stolen vehicles include five pickups, nine motorcycles, one SUV, one dirt bike and one enclosed trailer. The estimated value of the stolen vehicles is $150,991.
So far this year, deputies have responded to seven reports of suspicious activity and four alarm calls at the business. The sheriff’s office has also completed 18 area watches and are investigating nine cases at the business ranging from property damage to stolen vehicles.
Deputies are working with the company to help secure the salvage lot. Investigators are asking the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity near CoPart by dialing 911.
Anyone with information about the car thefts is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.