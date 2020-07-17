Coronavirus At UNC In Greeley: Athletics Workouts Suspended, Some Football Players Advised To QuarantineThe University of Northern Colorado has suspended athletic workout activities after a spate of positive cases of COVID-19, including among football players who have been advised to quarantine.

Justin Simmons Has Message For Broncos As He'll Play 2020 Season On Franchise TagJustin Simmons has a questionable future with the Denver Broncos.

Normally Held In Colorado, Peggy Fleming Trophy Becomes Virtual Figure Skating EventThe Peggy Fleming Trophy, which had been held at historic Broadmoor Skating Club in Colorado the past two years, was facing the likelihood of cancellation because of the spread of COVID-19 when organizers made a daring decision.

If McManus Breaks NFL Field Goal Record, Bud Light Will Give Everyone 21+ A Free BeerBrandon McManus has teamed up with Bud Light -- and if he beats the NFL record of a 64-yard field goal this season, everyone in Denver (21+) gets a free beer!

'Breonna Taylor's Killers Are Still Free, I Want To Keep Focus On That': Nuggets' Jerami Grant Explains Cause Important To HimThe Nuggets forward used his media availability to keep the focus on an issue of importance for him: the death of Breonna Taylor.

'Don't Think We Should Be Talking About Them As Contender': CBS Sports Writer On Nuggets' Chances In NBA RestartCBSSports.com writer James Herbert discusses how the Nuggets stack up against the rest of the West in the league's restart in Orlando.