GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Northern Colorado has suspended all in-person athletic workouts due to positive cases of COVID-19 on campus. The University says they are monitoring the outbreak.
“The University of Northern Colorado is working with local health officials on contact tracing to notify anyone who came in close contact with the individuals,” the athletics department said in a statement. “At the direction of Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, individuals who have tested positive have been advised to quarantine.”
The campus was allowing some in-person workouts previously.