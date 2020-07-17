CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Northern Colorado has suspended all in-person athletic workouts due to positive cases of COVID-19 on campus. The University says they are monitoring the outbreak.

University of Northern Colorado (credit: CBS)

“The University of Northern Colorado is working with local health officials on contact tracing to notify anyone who came in close contact with the individuals,” the athletics department said in a statement. “At the direction of Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, individuals who have tested positive have been advised to quarantine.”

The campus was allowing some in-person workouts previously.

