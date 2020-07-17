CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing six puppies from a pet store. Officers said the man drove a vehicle through the front of the Pet Ranch, located at 3833 East 120th Avenue.

(credit: Thornton Police Department)

The puppies were stolen around 10 p.m. on July 16. Photos show the suspect removing the puppies from their cages before fleeing.

(credit: Thornton Police Department)

Investigators said the six puppies are valued at $14,895. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

