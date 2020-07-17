Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing six puppies from a pet store. Officers said the man drove a vehicle through the front of the Pet Ranch, located at 3833 East 120th Avenue.
The puppies were stolen around 10 p.m. on July 16. Photos show the suspect removing the puppies from their cages before fleeing.
Investigators said the six puppies are valued at $14,895. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.