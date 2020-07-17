WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Sheryl “Sherry” Parker, disappeared 24 years ago after checking into the Budget Host Motel in Del Camino. The 41-year-old woman from Fort Collins was divorcing her husband and investigators say she was at the motel to “distance herself” from him. That was July 17, 1996.
Nine days later, her body was found in the St. Vrain River. The Weld County Coroner determined Sherry died of blunt force trauma and her death was ruled a homicide.
Sherry’s husband, Glenn Edward “Ed” Parker was the main suspect in the investigation. The sheriff’s office says he hired an attorney immediately after his wife’s body was found and has refused to be interviewed by law enforcement about her death.
Investigators say Ed lives in unincorporated Weld County and is now married to one of Sherry’s close friends.
“Due to a lack of cooperation by Ed, investigators are hopeful someone who knew the couple 24 years ago might know or remember something and come forward with new information,” the sheriff’s office stated.
