DENVER (CBS4) — Congress has funded a first-of-its-kind study to examine the possible mental health effects of active shooter drills in school. Congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado secured $1 million for the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.
The idea is to identify best practices to minimize negative impacts.
Perlmutter says the study is intended to help teach students what to do in a school shooting — without causing lasting psychological trauma.
About 95% of public schools in the country conduct some kind of active shooter drill, according to the National Center for Education.