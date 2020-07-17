(CBS4) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre is implementing some new restrictions for visitors through the rest of this month as well as in August and September. Visitor access on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings will be reduced to the Top Plaza for visitors who aren’t attending fitness events.
Amphitheatre staff say visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Yoga on the Rocks recently started back up after being halted by the coronavirus. Attendance is limited to a total of 175 participants.
The venue also announced Friday that they will be holding a series of concerts by the Colorado Symphony there in upcoming weeks. Crowds will be limited to a smaller size and masks will be required. So far no music has been performed to an audience at Red Rocks since the coronavirus outbreak began in Colorado.
For more information, visit redrocksonline.com.