GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect is dead after allegedly stabbing four people inside a Glendale strip club on Friday night. Police responded to Shotgun Willie’s at 490 South Colorado Boulevard just before 10 p.m.
It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing. Investigators said one of the victims fatally shot the suspect.
The four victims were taken to the hospital and police have not released their condition. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 303-759-1511.