(CBS4) – There’s plenty to do around town this weekend, so here are some fun activities you and your family can enjoy virtually or in person.
The 23rd Annual Blues N’ BBQ Festival will be jamming out in Denver this weekend. The annual event helps raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of the Metro Denver. The two-day event can be attended either in-person or by streaming it on the Blues N’ BBQ’s Facebook page. Attendees will be able to rock out to the music of Still the Same – A Bob Seger Tribute, Emilio Emilio, and The Substitutes. Only 50 people will be allowed inside The Venue near 76th and Pecos Street. The venue will be cleaned between each of the six performances. The music kicks off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and goes into the evening on Sunday.
Enjoy the summer weather while shopping and sipping at the Sloan’s Lake Summer BAZAAR this weekend. Shoppers will be able to find unique crafters, artists, and food venders during the two-day event. The 50 plus vendors will be spread out along extra-wide streets to help keep social distancing. Tickets are limited to 175 attendees pre a two-hour shopping window. The Sloan’s Lake Summer BAZAAR takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.