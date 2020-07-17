Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A preliminary investigation by police shows the death of a 3-year-old boy in Commerce City may have been the result of the mishandling of a loaded firearm. It happened on Thursday afternoon on the 7800 block of Jasmine Drive in a neighborhood close to the intersection of East 80th Avenue and Monaco Street.
The boy was in the residence with his two brothers (ages 12 and 13) with no adults at the time when the gun went off.
Police relaying information about the case to CBS4 urged parents to keep weapons in a secure and safe place at all times.