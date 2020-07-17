DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado renters and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for housing assistance through a new fund. The Property Owner Preservation Program allocates nearly $20 million in federal CARES Act Funding for Coloradans facing financial hardship during the pandemic.
State lawmakers approved the rental assistance fund when they passed House Bill 1410. The bill allocates $19,650,000 to the Housing Development Grant Fund within the Department of Local Affairs.
“This has been an incredibly challenging time for many Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I want to thank the legislators who worked on this bill and applaud them for their efforts. This fund will help Coloradans who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and need rent assistance. This pandemic is far from over, and we will continue working to do everything we can to help provide some relief to those who have been significantly impacted. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.”
Coloradans can apply to use the funds for rental and mortgage assistance. To find out if you qualify, visit cdola.colorado.gov/rental-assistance.