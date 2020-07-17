CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis had ordered Colorado National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to help with COVID-19 testing at select correctional facilities in Colorado, for at least the next five days. Nearly 70 Colorado Army and Air National members will be assisting the health department at facilities in Canon City and Buena Vista.
The CONG will conduct more than 2,000 tests this week among staff and inmates at these facilities. The testing teams conducted 1,300 tests at the facility in Buena Vista prior to July 15.
“We are helping to provide the testing to identify and control any potential outbreaks within the Department of Corrections system,” U.S. Army Capt. Brian Doble, Task Force Test Support commander, said. “This is an at risk population considering the density of people living within close quarters, so we are happy to partner with DOC in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado.”
About 140 Colorado National Guard members are on duty in the war against COVID-19. CONG members receive daily medical screening and are on Title 32 federally funded orders under state control.