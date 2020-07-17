Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Monday marks a somber anniversary. Eight years ago, on July 20, 12 people were killed in the Aurora theater shooting. Two Colorado congressmen are now trying to designate the day as “National Heroes Day.”
Their resolution was inspired by four men who died trying to save others in the theater: Jonathan Blunk, John Larimer, Matt McQuinn, and Alex Teves.
The resolution is also to honor first responders, health workers and other everyday heroes who have led the way during the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, (D) Colorado, is urging everyone to honor their heroes on Monday with the hashtags #NationalHeroesDay and #WhosYourHero.