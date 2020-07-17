AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A little boy was playing in a backyard when a crash forced a truck through the fence.

Five-year-old Esteban Estrada was hit by the truck — and the driver that caused the crash took off.

Shane Estrada describes his son Esteban as a very pleasant little boy.

“Playful, joyful, happy,” Shane said.

On Thursday Esteban was almost taken away from him. He was playing in a backyard that backs up to Quincy Avenue, near Smoky Hill Road, in Aurora.

On the other side of the fence, a silver sedan hit a truck traveling east on Quincy — causing the truck to jump the curb and plow into the backyard.

Shane says his son didn’t deserve to be hurt.

“He’s a 5-year-old little boy. Playing. Having fun. Like a normal child. Then you came and you did this reckless thing, now you hurt my son,” Shane said.

The driver of the sedan took off.

Esteban was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull. His dad says he received 26 staples in his head and is now having seizures — plus the little boy is traumatized.

“He keeps saying ‘car!’ when he is sleeping. He’s scared, he’s having nightmares,” says Shane.

Esteban’s mother Selena Mestas says, “He just keeps saying. ‘Help me.’”

Esteban has a long road to recovery, but right now his parents just want the driver who caused this crash, then left the scene, to hold themselves accountable for what they did by turning themselves in.

“Don’t be a coward. Just step up and do the right thing,” Shane said.

If you have any information, please send tips to Aurora Police at 303-739-6317 or Crimestoppers.