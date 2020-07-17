HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Police warned Douglas County residents early Friday afternoon that an older bear cub was spotted near the Highlands Ranch Town Center on the west side of town. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked that people leave it alone if they spot it.
The animal caught some people by surprise. Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show the large animal walking down a sidewalk and climbing over a fence.
Sheriff’s officials said they were keeping an eye on the bear and were hoping it would leave the residential area soon.
We’ve gotten several calls of a cub in @highlands_ranch today in the area of Town Center/Foothills. We are aware it is in the area and we are keeping an eye on him. For your safety, please leave it alone and do not chase after it. @COParksWildlife pic.twitter.com/lGbsfu5eqT
