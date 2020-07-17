CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Douglas County News, Highlands Ranch News

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Police warned Douglas County residents early Friday afternoon that an older bear cub was spotted near the Highlands Ranch Town Center on the west side of town. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked that people leave it alone if they spot it.

The animal caught some people by surprise. Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show the large animal walking down a sidewalk and climbing over a fence.

Sheriff’s officials said they were keeping an eye on the bear and were hoping it would leave the residential area soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply