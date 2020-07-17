Comments
MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) — Turns out there will be live concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer after all. On Friday, the Colorado Symphony announced they will perform a five-night acoustic series at the iconic amphitheater at the end of the month.
“Acoustic on the Rocks” is the first concert the venue has planned to host since the pandemic began in March. Guests will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks.
There are only 175 tickets per show, so some nights are already sold out.