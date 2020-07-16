HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Highlands Ranch was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after losing consciousness while he was installing a window well. Rescue crews from South Metro Fire Rescue were called to a house on Desert Willow Road and were able to remove the man from a trench, even with concerns that a pile of dirt could collapse in that hole.
Investigators say the man was putting an adhesive on when he passed out.
Update – Additional photos show the limited space firefighters had to treat the victim while worrying about the trench collapsing. Firefighters were sticking to the foundation after touching the tar-like adhesive while rescuing the person. pic.twitter.com/NTGaTTbn81
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 16, 2020
The victim was later described as being in serious condition.
Oh my, that’s not good. 98 degree hot weather, hydration loss, small working enclosure, fumes from toxic product; I ‘m not surprised of the seriousness, it could have been fatal.
I am so full of gratitude for our “1st. Responders. I say ‘amen’ they were there for sure. They possibly saved this man’s life! #Everybody’sLifeMatters!
Sending healing prayers!