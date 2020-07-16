CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Douglas County News, Highlands Ranch News

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Highlands Ranch was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after losing consciousness while he was installing a window well. Rescue crews from South Metro Fire Rescue were called to a house on Desert Willow Road and were able to remove the man from a trench, even with concerns that a pile of dirt could collapse in that hole.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the man was putting an adhesive on when he passed out.

(credit: CBS)

The victim was later described as being in serious condition.

Comments
  1. LuAnn Baker says:
    July 16, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Oh my, that’s not good. 98 degree hot weather, hydration loss, small working enclosure, fumes from toxic product; I ‘m not surprised of the seriousness, it could have been fatal.
    I am so full of gratitude for our “1st. Responders. I say ‘amen’ they were there for sure. They possibly saved this man’s life! #Everybody’sLifeMatters!

    Sending healing prayers!

    Reply

Leave a Reply