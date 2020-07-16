STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Steamboat Springs is using a generator to operate its power grid after lightning hit a transformer and caused what an official called a perfect storm of mechanical failure. Oak Creek Town Administrator Chris Johnson says the community began work to replace the transformer after the lightning strike on Friday.
The town is attempting to acquire fuses that are a special size and difficult to obtain as a result of the small grid and substation. Other parts of the electric system also failed when workers attempted to restore the grid.
Johnson said the backup plan could remain in effect for as long as three weeks.
“We are still running on the generator. We are working on insurance claims because it was a lightning strike. We have been telling people it could be another three weeks before the parts get delivered to us. But we continually are looking around the country for replacements. We are hoping for a quicker turn around, but just need to be patient.
