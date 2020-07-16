Comments
(CBS4) — Republicans are hoping to take back Colorado’s Congressional District 6. Incumbent Congressman Jason Crow is the first Democrat to win the seat in almost 40 years.
His challenger in November is the former chair of the Colorado Republican Party, Steve House, who opened a volunteer office in Aurora Thursday.
The district has long been considered one of the most competitive in the country. But while Pres. Donald Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by five points statewide, he lost Congressional District Six by nine points.
House says he’s raised $800,000 since he got in the race nine months ago.