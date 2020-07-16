DENVER (CBS4) — “It’s what I really want to do.”

Most teachers love to be with their students. Molly Veliz, a teacher with Denver Public Schools, is no exception.

“Our teachers and staff members are really excited to get back with their kids,” Kallie Leyba, the President of the teachers’ union in Douglas County, the Douglas County Federation, says.

Almost all of them also agree that they shouldn’t go back to school until it is completely safe to do so — and right now it doesn’t seem that is possible.

“Unfortunately Colorado’s numbers, while still low, they’re not headed in the right trajectory,” says Leyba.

They worry about schools becoming coronavirus spreaders. Leyba says, “Younger kids aren’t transmitting as much as adults, but it doesn’t mean that they’re not transmitting.”

Districts are working with teachers’ unions to come up with reopening plans that keep everyone safe, but that is only half the battle. Teachers are also reinventing their jobs to best serve students while practicing social distancing and sometimes distance learning. Figuring those details out may take longer than a few weeks. “We just need a lot of time to answer those questions,” says Leyba.

Right now with no solid plans teachers are trying not to worry or rush to any judgments about what will or won’t happen.

“You just have to wait to see day by day,” says Veliz.

They would like to remind people that teachers are also children and spouses and parents — and none of them want to sacrifice those roles because they get sick from being at school.

“The risk of potentially putting them in a position where their mom would maybe be horribly sick or could possibly even die…that’s scary,” says Veliz.