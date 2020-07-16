(AP/CBS4) – The Kentucky Board of Education has given new education commissioner Jason Glass a four-year contract with an annual salary of $260,000. The contract approved Wednesday begins Sept. 14.

Glass is a native of Brandenburg, Kentucky. Since 2017, he has been superintendent of Colorado’s second largest school district, Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area. He will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students.

His appointment comes several months after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the state’s school board and installed 11 new members on his first day in office. A lawsuit by former board members was dismissed.

“Our family has loved living in Jeffco and our children have received an exceptional education thanks to Jeffco Public Schools. I have loved working with the incredibly talented people throughout this organization and will miss the powerful commitment to quality and community that I have seen and learned from in Jeffco. Above all else, we are grateful,” Glass said in a letter sent out last Friday.

Glass’s contract states that he must remain superintendent in Jefferson County for 60 days after accepting a new position.

Glass continued in a letter:

“Going forward, I will be working with the Board of Education and our Cabinet team through the transition process. My contract specifies that I remain as superintendent for 60 days from notification and I plan to be fully working and supporting our organization in that capacity until early September. During this time, the Board of Education will be determining their transition plan and the steps they will take to search for a new superintendent. They will be communicating their decisions with all of us once known. They will be communicating their decisions with all of us once known.”

