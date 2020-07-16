CBS4 INVESTIGATESAfter dire budget warnings, state agencies handed out double digit raises
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A person got trapped on Thursday morning when a trench collapsed next to a house in Highlands Ranch. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene at Desert Willow Road.

A hazmat team also responded to the scene to do air monitoring. It’s not clear if the air around the area is unsafe.

(credit: CBS)

So far there’s no word on the condition of the person who got trapped.

Comments

Leave a Reply