HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A person got trapped on Thursday morning when a trench collapsed next to a house in Highlands Ranch. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene at Desert Willow Road.
SMFR is on scene of a trench collapse next to a home on Desert Willow Rd. in @highlands_ranch 1 person is trapped inside. Firefighters from the technical rescue team are on scene and rescue operations are in progress. Haz-Mat Team responding to do air monitoring for safety. pic.twitter.com/PC2HDMITVf
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 16, 2020
A hazmat team also responded to the scene to do air monitoring. It’s not clear if the air around the area is unsafe.
So far there’s no word on the condition of the person who got trapped.