DENVER (CBS4) – Fingerprints found on a cup helped lead detectives to the suspect in a Denver homicide. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that Jose Sandoval-Romero is under arrest and facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of 40-year-old Ariana Wolk earlier this month.
Wolk was killed on July 3 in her apartment on the 1500 block of Oneida Street, just off East Colfax Avenue. First responders found her lying in a pool of blood in her bed and said she had been stabbed in the neck.
Three days later, Sandoval-Romero was arrested in Colorado Springs.
Authorities said they reviewed video from the night of the murder that showed Sandoval-Romero and Wolk together. Sandoval-Romero was holding a cup in the video. That cup was found in Wolk’s yard and fingerprints of Sandoval-Romero’s that were allegedly found on the cup helped detectives pinpoint him as a suspect.
A statement from the DA’s office indicates Sandoval-Romero confessed to the crime. Authorities say he told investigators that he ditched his clothes, which got bloody during the crime, and fled to Colorado Springs afterwards.
